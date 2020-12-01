Emraan Hashmi On Getting Stereotyped In Bollywood: I Think It’s Important To Break The Rules

Emraan Hashmi opened up about the issue of actors getting stereotyped in the Hindi film industry, and explained how he has tried to break out of the mold that was created around him. In a recent interview, he explained how he has tried different roles on screen through non-mainstream Bollywood movies, to push the envelope.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Emraan took his recent film Harami's example, where he plays a 50-year-old professor who trains a gang of poor kids to pickpocket. "I don't think I would've been given a role of such an aged guy sporting salt and pepper hair, glasses etc in a regular commercial film. That's not how those scripts are penned. So along with enjoying my mainstream journey, l love dabbling in other kind of cinema... And that's when I do a Tigers, or a Harami and step out of the regular trappings of Bollywood," he said.

He continued to talk about how getting stereotyped in the industry doesn't let one explore their potential. "You generally get labelled and are seen in sync with certain kind of films. If you're doing commercial films you're bound to follow certain commercial dictates. You might play different characters in different genres but you still are a Hindi film hero so to say. You can't really push the envelope too much," said Emraan.

He further added that he has a creative itch as an artist, which he tries to gratify every time he gets a good opportunity to do so. He said that he enjoys this process because when he goes back to commercial cinema, he goes back refreshed.

"So I think it's important to break the rules, stereotypes and do something outside of the boundary. I'm not saying those who aren't doing it, are doing wrong, but that's how I see it," he said.

Talking about work, Emraan has a number of films lined up including Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Ezra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

