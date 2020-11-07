Emraan Hashmi On Nepotism Debate: I Had To Work My Way Up From A Supporting Actor To A Leading Man

Emraan Hashmi Feels A Lot Of Things About The Film Industry Are Being Misconstrued

Emraan told the tabloid that he feels a lot of things are being "misconstrued", and therefore "misunderstood." "I hope that this would neither have a long term effect on Bollywood nor will it dent aspirations of those who want to join showbiz," he was quoted as saying.

Emraan Hashmi On The Media Trial In Sushant's Death Case

Recently, a few producers and film bodies filed a legal lawsuit against a section of media for allegedly defaming reputation of Bollywood. Speaking about it, Emraan said that it's "because of a handful" that many are suffering in both media and entertainment industries.

He further explained, "Breaking news is a very lucrative part of 24-hour news culture. Unfortunately, that breaking news has become more tabloid oriented. Celebrities and stories about them have always been a popular pick for that prime time breaking news. It's time pressing issues like the pandemic and the economy are given more coverage. Let authorities do their job in finding a conclusion to Sushant's (Singh Rajput) case. Meanwhile, I hope people stop yelling and blaming each other and we all unite in tackling a more pressing issue which is the pandemic."

Emraan Hashmi Says He Is Not Going To Be Apologetic If He Is A Part Of A Film Family

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Bard of Blood actor also shared his opinion on the nepotism debate. While the actor admitted that he got an entry in Bollywood because of his filmmaker-uncle Mahesh Bhatt, he also added that he finds the never-ending discussions around insiders vs outsiders as ridiculous.

"I'm all for equal opportunities, which is only fair. But these conversations seems like nepotism only happens in the film industry, when it's not the case. I'm not going to be apologetic if I'm a part of a film family. And if I want someone to carry my legacy forward, I would want my son to do it. Why would I give it to someone else?" the actor explained.

Would Emraan Hashmi Be Okay If His Son Ayaan Decides To Be An Actor?

Emraan was quoted as saying, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I'm not going to catch someone by their throat and change their perception. I would support Ayaan if he wants to join this industry. I'd tell him to care two hoots about who says what. And that he might have an entry point but he'll have to work hardest to prove himself, nobody will hold his hand and take him to his destination."

Emraan Hashmi Says Those Who Are A Part Of Film Families Also Have To Work Hard To Achieve Success

"I think it's an uphill task for someone who's a star son/daughter because it comes with huge responsibility and pressure. A new kid in the block doesn't have that. So, either ways there are pros and cons. Also, it's not that outsiders haven't done well. In Bollywood, there are more number of actors who've come from outside and are successful than those part of film families," he was quoted as saying.

Emraan Hashmi Says He Had A Bumpy Ride In Bollywood Despite Having A Certain Access

Speaking about it, Emraan said, "With that access came as a huge responsibility because I wasn't anyone's son, no one was putting money on me as a leading man. In my first opportunity, I got to play a supporting role and it was made clear that I've to prove my credentials to move forward. And I had to work my way up from a supporting actor to a leading man. So I don't know how I would be classified in nepotism debate."

Emraan Hashmi Says It's Not Enough If One Is Just A Good Actor

"You need to have a commercial success, too. Thankfully, for me, Murder worked and a few films after that. But I had my share of failures too. It's all about journey, taking it to your chin when you've a failure and getting up again," the Chehre actor told Hindustan Times.