Emraan Hashmi To Star In A Slice Of Life Comedy, Sab First Class

Sab First Class Will Be Directed By Balwinder Singh Janjua

Director Balwinder Singh Janjua also revealed details about the film, and said Sab First Class is, "hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man, and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. In the bargain, he stands to lose his family, his face in society and gets caught in a situation he cannot find his way out of."

Emraan Was On Board Within A Week Of Reading The Script

Talking about Emraan's response to the script, the director added in the statement, "As soon as Emraan heard the script, his body language indicated that he was on, although he wanted to sleep on it as any actor should. We did a few sessions on video conferencing as well, which is unlike anything I've ever done before. A week or so later Emraan called me with suggestions and his thoughts. He was on, and we were super excited."

Emraan Hashmi Will Also Be Seen In Chehre And Mumbai Saga

Emraan Hashmi has several films lined up in the coming months. One of his projects is the psychological thriller Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan. Emraan will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others.

Coming back to Sab First Class, the film is being produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey, Abhay Sinha and Nishant Pitti.