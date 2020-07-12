Esha Deol Debunks Rumours Of Her Mother Being Hospitalised; Hema Malini Thanks Fans For Concern

Actor turned Author Esha Deol on Sunday took to her twitter account to rubbish rumours that her mother Hema Malini was admitted to a hospital. Several reports suggested that the 71-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital due to poor health.

Esha tweeted that her mother is doing fine and asked fans not to spread misinformation. She wrote, "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern."

Soon afterwards, the veteran actress turned politician, Hema Malini also shared a video on Instagram explaining that she is good health. In the video, she can be seen saying, "Hi, Radhey Radhey! Kuch log kuch news suunke bohot hi pareshan hain,(Some people are worried after hearing some news) but I am perfectly alright by the grace of Lord Krishna"

She captioned the post as, "Dear All, Thank you so much for showing your concern. I am absolutely fine with the blessing of Lord Krishna. Radhey Radhey. You all stay home, stay safe."

Take a look at the video:

The rumours started on Saturday after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. The father-son duo have mild symptoms and were admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI that, "He (Amitabh) has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital."

Now BMC has sealed the Bachchan house, Jalsa while the sanitization is underway. Reports of Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan are still underway. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed, "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test..."

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday the coronavirus cases rose to 91,457 with 1,308 new patients found in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor Refutes Rumours, Says Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor Are Fit And Good

Amitabh Bachchan's Home Jalsa Sealed By BMC After Superstar & Son Abhishek Test COVID-19 Positive