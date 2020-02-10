esha-deol-s-debut-book-to-be-out-in-march

After a long hiatus from the limelight of cinema, Esha Deol Takhtani has now taken up the role of an author with her debut book on parenting. Amma Mia, a hands-on guide to take control of the child's diet and making them love food, will be out in March this year, Penguin Random House India announced on Monday.

Through her first book, Deol, a mother of two daughters, documents her adventures in motherhood hoping to help other mothers too. "This is my first foray into writing, with a subject that is very close to my heart-parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I'm glad to have experienced it twice over."

"Raising my two daughters - Radhya and Miraya - is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I've been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it," the 38-year-old actor-turned-author said.

With a hope for the book to act as a best friend and guide to all new mommies, the book is packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers.

"Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters. The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow.

"I'm delighted that Esha will publish this book with us and I'm certain it will come in handy for many expecting and new parents. Give this as a special gift to a friend or enjoy using it in your own kitchen," Gurveen Chadha, senior commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India said.

Published under Ebury Press imprint, the book is now available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.