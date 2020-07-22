    For Quick Alerts
      Esha Gupta Blasts Blind Items In Wake Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: You Make Our Life A Joke

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has exposed the ugly side of the film industry, as many celebrities have been opening up about the controversial practices prevailing in the entertainment business.

      After Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani, actress Esha Gupta recently called out blind items in Bollywood in a series of tweets. She also pointed out the mental agony caused by these articles and slammed certain journalists without taking names.

      Esha Gupta Criticizes Blind Items

      Esha Gupta Criticizes Blind Items

      The Baadshaho actress tweeted, "The crux of all this is, things like "blind items" are a write up of low life's pimps with sad life who decide to cook up stories about anyone living their life nonchalantly on their own terms. It bothers these scums that we don't succumb to their bullsh*t."

      Esha Gupta Explains How Blind Items Cause Mental Agony

      Esha Gupta Explains How Blind Items Cause Mental Agony

      She wrote, "It's a mental agony, especially for outsiders, only because our families don't understand how this world of cinema works. And this affects all of us n our families, the pressure is insane. Either they expect us to be docile, or bed them."

      Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Journalists Who Write Blind Items

      Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Journalists Who Write Blind Items

      "I cannot comment on other things as I don't know how much of it is true, but every uneducated over paid unethical "journalist" who writes blind items should be slammed. You make our life a joke, just because we don't treat you like god," wrote the actress on her Twitter page.

      The Actress Also Talked About Freedom Of Speech For Women

      The Actress Also Talked About Freedom Of Speech For Women

      She continued in her tweet, "If history has taught us anything, it's the fact that, whenever a woman rises against authority, she's called either crazy or bossy or difficult. It's easier to be a part of herd than stand against all."

      ALSO READ: Esha Gupta On Dealing With COVID-19 Crisis: I Was Mentally Prepared For This Lockdown To Happen

      ALSO READ: Not For A Film Break! Esha Gupta Dropped Out Of Her Law Course In England Due To A Personal Crisis!

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
