Esha Gupta Blasts Blind Items In Wake Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: You Make Our Life A Joke

Esha Gupta Criticizes Blind Items

The Baadshaho actress tweeted, "The crux of all this is, things like "blind items" are a write up of low life's pimps with sad life who decide to cook up stories about anyone living their life nonchalantly on their own terms. It bothers these scums that we don't succumb to their bullsh*t."

Esha Gupta Explains How Blind Items Cause Mental Agony

She wrote, "It's a mental agony, especially for outsiders, only because our families don't understand how this world of cinema works. And this affects all of us n our families, the pressure is insane. Either they expect us to be docile, or bed them."

Esha Gupta Lashes Out At Journalists Who Write Blind Items

"I cannot comment on other things as I don't know how much of it is true, but every uneducated over paid unethical "journalist" who writes blind items should be slammed. You make our life a joke, just because we don't treat you like god," wrote the actress on her Twitter page.

The Actress Also Talked About Freedom Of Speech For Women

She continued in her tweet, "If history has taught us anything, it's the fact that, whenever a woman rises against authority, she's called either crazy or bossy or difficult. It's easier to be a part of herd than stand against all."