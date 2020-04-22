Esha Gupta On Dealing With COVID-19 Crisis: I Was Mentally Prepared For This Lockdown To Happen

While the nation continues to battle against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Esha Gupta recently revealed to a leading tabloid that she was aware of the gravity of the situation much before it reached to India, because of her Spanish boyfriend.

Without revealing the name of her businessman beau, the actress said that he has been updating her about the deadly virus and the precautions one needs to take to fight COVID-19.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Esha as saying, "My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I'm taking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he's the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me."

Meanwhile, the actress is constantly in touch with her family in Delhi through video call to check if "they're taking good care of themselves".

Speaking about how she is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, Esha told the tabloid, "I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health... treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that's wrong and I'm also making sure that I don't overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it's all the better for my tomorrow," adds the 34-year-old, who does yoga for a peaceful mind and a healthy body."

The actress said that maintaining sanity in such trying times can be difficult and added, "It's natural. But we can't lose the battle so easily. We need to try our best. Try doing yoga, it helps a lot. And focus on the good things in life. I'm also keeping myself away from negative people."

Esha further revealed that she is spending her time in lockdown by doing productive things like learning Spanish, playing the guitar, cooking and baking.

She also revealed that feeding street dogs makes her happy and said, "I carry their food in my back(pack) and wearing a mask and gloves every day in the evening."

WELL DONE! Esha Gupta Hits Back At People Who Consider Her 'Kaali' Because Of Her Dusky Complexion

Elli Avram & Esha Gupta React STRONGLY Against Hardik Pandya's Sexist Comments On Koffee With Karan