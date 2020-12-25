EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu Dassani Talks About His Christmas Plans & Why He Doesn't Believe In New Year Resolutions

Christmas 2020 is here, and our Bollywood brigade is ringing in the auspicious day with joy and enthusiasm. From dropping wishes on social media to catching with their loved ones, the X'mas vibes has taken away some of the drabness from this COVID-hit year. Amid this, Filmibeat caught up with actor Abhimanyu Dassani for a exclusive tête-à-tête.

"I have just landed in Mumbai. I am going to surprise my parents and family at home. They have no clue that I am coming back today," the actor spilled the beans about his Christmas plans. Since the last few weeks, the actor was stationed in Madurai shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Sanya Malhotra.

"It was fantastic. The food there is outstanding. The people have been so warm. It was an amazing experience. The weather was good," Abhimanyu told Filmibeat.

He further continued, "It was great to be back on the sets. What was different this time was that everyone was wearing masks. It took me three four days to recognize people since you can't see their faces and understand what they are expressing. That was the only thing which was different. Everybody was feeling hotter than usual because of the PPE kits. But, the enthusiasm was there more than ever. The excitement and the passion for creating what they believe in was there."

On being asked what he wants Secret Santa to fulfill for him this year, the Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Hai actor quipped, "That's an interesting one. Just good going as it is. It's nice. The world needs a little more love.

Speaking about his biggest takeway from the year 2020 which turned out to be a tough cookie for everyone, Abhimanyu said, "The biggest takeway for me is to go the illusion of control. You need to stop assuming that you can control your life. Everyone's plans have not gone according to what they had planned. So, we should go with the flow. We should stop trying to tick mark boxes in our lives, and create images about how our lives is supposed to be. Instead, we should live how we actually are. You should look at things with curiosity rather than expectations. Spending time with my family has made me a stronger person."

Further, on being quizzed about his New Year Resolutions for 2021, the actor said, "I don't keep New Year resolutions. I am not that guy. Instead, I work on it every single day. I don't wait for a day to tell me that I need to start doing some thing."

Abhimanyu who has two lines lined up next, Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, is looking forward to both the releases in the upcoming year.

ALSO READ: Abhimanyu Dassani On Mom Bhagyashree's Comeback: It Will Be Amazing To See Her Back In Action

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Abhimanyu Dassani: I Don't Want To Be The Next Hot Thing!