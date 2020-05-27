Exclusive: Akshay Kumar Transfers Rs 45 Lakh To Needy Actors’ Bank Account!

The A-list actors of Bollywood have again started coming forward to help the needy actors of the film and television industry.

After Salman Khan, now Akshay Kumar has directly transferred money to several actors' accounts. An actor named Pranay Narayan confirmed to FilmiBeat that actors have received Rs 3000 each in their respective accounts from Akshay Kumar.

"Some actors who are daily wagers have yet to get any help from the government. Our industry is only helping us,'' said Narayan.

It is learnt that Akshay has donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to needy actors, after asking the list of such artists from CINTAA.

Akshay was among the first Bollywood celebrities to contribute to Coronavirus relief funds such as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES). He had made news by donating a whopping Rs 25 crores to the fund. He also supported healthcare workers by donating Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to assist in the making of PPE and rapid testing kits.

Salman Khan was the first actor to transfer money to actors and technicians at the beginning of lockdown itself. He provided aid to over 25,000 daily wage workers in the film fraternity through his charitable organization, Being Human. Recently, the Bhai of Bollywood celebrated Eid by distributing 5000 ration and Eid kids to the needy and migrant workers.

It is heartening to see more actors stepping in to help people from the industry who may be out of work.

