EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana Signs Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Political Drama

That Ayushmann Khurrana is the torch-bearer of meaningful cinema in Bollywood is known to all. In the past few years, the actor-singer has established himself as a bankable star and has rightly earned his place in the big league. His much-awaited movie Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan has finally arrived in the theatres today and we are pretty sure it’s going to be another successful film to his credit.

While Ayushmann has mostly done light-hearted movies with social messages, he recently proved his mettle as a serious actor with Anubhav Sinha’s crime-drama Article 15. The movie came out in June last year and Ayushmann took everyone by surprise with his nuanced performance as a diligent police officer. Now, after the success of their first collaboration, Sinha and Ayushmann are teaming up once again for a film. And we have got exclusive details about the same.

The movie in question is a political drama and has been tentatively titled Anek. Anubhav Sinha will helm project whereas Ayushmann will play the lead. The film is likely to go on floors in April this year. Considering how good Ayushmann was in Article 15, we are definitely excited that the 35-year-old is now experimenting with the political genre. He is indeed trying to strike a balance withholding the title of taboo king and doing content that mirrors our society.

But before Ayushmann starts working on the political drama, he has one more film lined-up release and that’s Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, the comedy-drama is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is releasing on April 17, 2020.

Anubhav Sinha also has a film coming out this month. His much-talked-about film Thappad is hitting the screens next Friday, on February 28. Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the movie has garnered immense pre-release buzz and is expected to do well at the box office.