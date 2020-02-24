EXCLUSIVE! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari On Being A YRF Heroine & How Aditya Chopra Guides Her

Sharvari Opens Up About Being A Yash Raj Heroine

Every actress aspires to be a Yash Raj heroine and Sharvari has bagged the golden chance with her first time. Speaking about it, the spunky actress told us, "Everyone wants to do a YRF film. I also did. In fact, I had got rejected for so many YRF films itself. So, I have always wished to be in this world. Now that I am, I am very grateful and excited. I am going to make the most of this opportunity.

She further continued, "When I came to YRF, I realized that this is home. These people are some of the sweetest people I had met. They have teams for everything. They really look after you, not as a talent but as their own child. There's no pressure. They don't make you feel pressurized. In fact, when I visit YRF office, it's like I have come home and I feel very chilled out."

Two Different Worlds

On being asked if it was tough for her to switch into Babli after doing a physically demanding role in The Forgotten Army, the actress revealed, "Forgotten Army taught me to not give up. There were so many days where all of us just wanted to give up because of the extreme weather conditions. What you see a split second in the series has been shot by us for two-three days non-stop. We were shooting in the rain and muck; all of us had injuries. But we refused to give up."

"I think getting up to the second project, what was easier for me was the fact that it felt more easier. It wasn't that much demanding. But of course, both of them have very different genres, so you have to be on your toes. I am still learning," she continued.

Sharvari Reveals The Best Advice She Received From Aditya Chopra

"Adi sir's insights that we get, are obviously very valuable to us. He is not the kind of person who imposes anything on you. But, he will definitely guide you if you need his help. So, he's like the guide that you can go to," the talented girl said when asked how the YRF honcho is guiding her when it comes to films.