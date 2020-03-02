EXCLUSIVE: I Love Kangana Ranaut, Says Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

Filmibeat had an exclusive chat with casting director Mukesh Chhabra at his new office in Mumbai, where he talked about his journey so far and his upcoming projects. For the unversed, Chhabra has been praised tremendously for his excellent casting in films including Dangal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Queen, Panga, Kai Po Che!, Tamasha, Ugly, Shahid and Rockstar. He has won accolades for web series like Sacred Games, Leila, The Family Man and Delhi Crime.

Speaking of his journey in Bollywood, Mukesh said that he commenced his filmy journey as an assistant director and later, after gaining experience, he became a pro in the field of casting and started his own work as a full-fledged casting director.

When we asked Mukesh Chhabra about working with actress Kangana Ranaut in films like Queen, Rangoon and Panga, he was all praise for her. "I toh love Kangana. I am in love with her," he said, adding that Kangana Ranaut is a great person and very dedicated towards her work.

When asked about his upcoming projects in casting, he spoke about his films - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's '83, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Chhabra also said that he's thankful that he's getting to collaborate in such mega projects and great directors, as he will always the cherish these experiences.

Watch the full interview of Mukesh Chhabra here:

Filmibeat Specials: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Exclusive Interview And Office Visit

