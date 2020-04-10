EXCLUSIVE: CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh Upset With Members’ Behaviour

CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh, who has been working relentlessly towards providing food provisions and money to all the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) members amid Coronavirus lockdown, is upset with some of his colleagues as they have been complaining about not getting help from the organization. And as if that wasn't enough, the banks haven't been co-operating either and have made the whole process of transferring money even more daunting for Sushant.

When told that some of the actors have been complaining to the media that they are cash-stressed and don't have the money to pay the rent, an angry Sushant, while talking to Filmibeat, said, "I am really shocked at the way people are behaving and speaking in the media. Instead of coming forward and talking to us, they are going and talking to the media. We are here to help them and have been trying our best. Why are they not contacting CINTAA, I am at a loss. Through our zonal structure, we are distributing ration through NGOs and also our members are donating whoever wants financial help, we have asked for their names.''

Sushant further added, "A mass message has been sent asking them to fill up the forms and about 805 people have filled up the forms and sent it to us. And those who have not, are foolish and there are some who are talking rubbish in the media saying that CINTAA does not help. We cannot possibly go to everyone's house and ask them what they need. All they are doing is to spoil our name.''

Through CINTAA's social media handle, several celebs including Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, and Neena Gupta have been appealing to people to come forward and help those in need. When probed if senior actors are donating money, Sushant replied, "Of course, they are and we are doing it through Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also. Banks are not functioning and in spite of that, we have got curfew passes for our staff as my building is in quarantine and I cannot move out. I have done 60 signatures that have been sent to the bank.''

The 47-year-old also revealed, "We are sending about Rs 2000 and help will also go from FWICE. Sometimes, I feel people are really ungrateful and it's so upsetting to see such behaviour." If the members were not enough to trouble, the banks too have not been kind to CINTAA. Sushant pointed out, "We wanted to transfer funds online but the banks are not cooperating and asking for physical copies. During these times, they should understand our problems.''

Currently, India is observing a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world. As of now, the lockdown is expected to be over by April 15. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States on April 11 to discuss the further course of action on the lockdown situation.