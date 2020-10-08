EXCLUSIVE: Jasleen Royal Shares She Received A Sweet Response From Lucky Ali For 'Sang Rahiyo'

Jasleen Royal's journey from India's Got Talent to Bollywood has been incredible and a noticeable one. She has crooned some beautiful songs for actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, etc. 'Preet', 'Din Shagna Da', 'Nachne De Ne Saare', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Love You Zindagi' to name a few. Now, the singer has released a new song titled 'Sang Rahiyo', wherein she has featured alongside Ranveer Allahbadia of BeerBiceps fame. The song is indeed soothing and perfect for the couples, who are in a long distance relationship.

In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, Jasleen opened up about shooting the song amid the pandemic, and also spoke about recovering from COVID-19. The singer shared the best compliments she has received so far, and said that Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan loved her song and complimented her for the same. Singer Lucky Ali also heard Jasleen's 'Sang Rahiyo' and called it a 'superb' track.

Jasleen also spoke about the shooting of the song, which was done in the new normal, and said that it wasn't a normal procedure and was rather difficult, because the entire team was staying in one building to avoid coming in contact with other people. Overall, Jasleen called the entire process of shooting the song amid pandemic, 'intimate'.

If you have already watched the song, you must have loved Jasleen's chemistry with Ranveer Allahbadia. When asked to share about her equation with him, Jasleen said, "We're really fond of each other, off screen, and the same thing is reflected in the video. We talk a lot and our thoughts are very similar. We both are ambitious and curious people."

Jasleen, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also urged her fans to take the pandemic seriously, and asked them to take precautionary measures like wearing a mask, doing yoga and sipping kadha.

Wedding season is round the corner and no wedding is complete until Jasleen's song 'Din Shagna Da' plays at the venue. When asked how does it feel to be a part of people's D-day, Jasleen said that she feels every bit special to spread happiness and positivity in people's lives via her song.

Jasleen also told us about her upcoming projects, and said that a couple of singles are lined up for release. She's also up for an international collaboration. As far as Bollywood projects are concerned, Jasleen will croon for Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

