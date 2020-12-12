Exclusive! Karan Kapadia Opens Up About Durgamati, Aunt Dimple Kapadia & Love For Sports

Karan Kapadia recently returned to screen after the 2019 release Blank, with Bhumi Pednekar's horror flick Durgamati. Karan, during an interaction with Filmibeat, opened up about his experience on the sets of Durgamati, his co-stars, aunt Dimple Kapadia and her Hollywood debut with Tenet. Karan also revealed that he is a fan of the horror genre and is a sports buff. He said that someday he would love to play an athlete like Vijender Singh. Take a look at the excerpts:

1. How did you grab the role in Durgamati?

I was probably the last actor to be cast in the film. One day, I got called to the office and everyone was there, Vikram sir (Malhotra), G Ashok sir, Bhumi, Akshay sir and I had no idea why I was called or what the meeting was about. I was given a gist of the story and when I asked when should I audition, he said I didn't need to. Ashok sir said, they watched my performance in Blank, and they wanted me to bring that same intensity for this character as well. That's how it happened.

2. Considering it's a remake of Anushka Shetty's Telugu film Bhaagamathie, comparisons are bound to happen. Are you apprehensive about that? Also, what's your take on the trend of remakes?

I am not apprehensive at all. Yes it is a remake, but we have the same director so the vision is the same. The reason we are making a remake is because we want this film to be experienced by an untapped audience which hasn't seen Bhaagamathie. Of course, there will be similar elements but with a completely new cast, it's not the same. We will also bring our own performances and uniqueness to the characters.

There are many things that will set it apart from the original and I think this happened with other films like Kabir Singh also. But if you make a good film and the performances are good and if the film is done well, then eventually people forget about the comparisons.

3. In Durgamati, you have worked with Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. How was your bond with them?

It was a very loving set, everyone really got along well. We didn't have any moment of conflict, we were just supporting and helping each other to make the best film. I had never met any of the star cast before and I had the most scenes with Bhumi, so I ended up spending the most time with her. We became really great friends and we still maintain the friendship even after we are done with the film.

Bhumi is someone who is not only a friend but someone I really look up to as well, because of the diverse performances she has given. I considered myself lucky working with Bhumi, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. It was such a great opportunity for me as an actor. I had no choice but to try and match their level. This is my second film, so I am really glad they held my hand through the process.

4. You have always talked about your passion for sports, particularly football. Would you be all game if you are ever offered a sports biopic? If yes, which sports personality would you like to portray on screen?

I don't know who I would play because, if you are playing a part in a biopic you have to look like the person as well. It is not as easy as just saying I want to do so and so character, but I do love football and boxing. If I were given the opportunity to play an athlete, I would think of it as an honour.

It would be interesting to get into a character like that, because to be an athlete you have to have the dedication to your craft and I think it is no different in acting as well. Maybe someone like Vijender Singh, but he is an actor himself so maybe he will play his own part, who knows. But I would love to play someone like that.

5. Your aunt Dimple Kapadia has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. What was your reaction to the film as well as the praise she has been receiving?

I shared a post a few days ago and it conveys exactly how I feel. She has been doing this for fifty years and even after that, to still keep surprising people and raise the bar for others as well as being an inspiration; I couldn't be prouder of her. I was lucky enough to be able to watch the film in the theatre with my family, and I was blown away by not just the film but also her performance.

6. Horror films and supernatural thrillers are still a lesser-tapped genre in Bollywood as compared to the west. Do you think Durgamati will be able to change that? What do you think is the reason behind the same?

I think Durgamati will bring something new to the table because every story is different. Yes, it is an untapped genre, but if you do it right, you have the recipe for success. I think we saw that with Tumbbad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I think if we can get all the elements and actors right, there is a lot of potential for horror films like Durgamati. I hope people give it a chance, because I personally love the genre so I do want more films like that to be made in future.

