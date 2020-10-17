EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra On His Plans For Navratri 2020: Going To Teach Dandiya To Bella & Vienna
The pomp and grandeur associated with the festival of Navratri might be missing this year; blame it on the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Like every year, people won't be able to go pandal-hopping or step out in their best traditional attires for the 'garba' nights. But, that hasn't dampen the festive spirit at all!
Recently, actor Karanvir Bohra exclusively opened up about his plans for Navratri 2020 while speaking to Filmibeat. The Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna actor also walked down the memory lane and shared a hilarious anecdote associated with the festival.
Karanvir Bohra Shares A Funny Incident
Recalling his favourite memories associated with Navratri, Karanvir Bohra told us, "The place where we used to stay in Cuffe Parade had a big ground (GD Somani ground) in which they used to hold ten days of Navratri dance festival. When we were in school and college, we would look forward to this because every event had so much of importance. We would dance for hours and hours, all dressed up in achkans and dhotis. I remember once when we were playing dandiya, I hit somebody so hard on the hand that her two fingers got swollen. Her entire Navratri went for a toss and I felt so bad."(laughs).
Karanvir Bohra Gets Candid About His Navratri Plans
On being asked what plans he has for Navratri this year amid the COVID-19 scare, the Naagin 2 actor said, "This year, we are going make Bella and Vienna wear their ghagra cholis and teach them what dandiya is all about. I guess that's how my Navratri is going to be during this pandemic."
Currently, Karanvir Bohra Is On Cloud Nine
The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third baby together. The couple had shared this happy news on the former's birthday on August 28 this year. Currently, the parents-to-be are on their babymoon in Uttarakhand where Karanvir is shooting for his upcoming film Kutub Minar which also stars Minissha Lamba.
