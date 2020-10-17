EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra On His Plans For Navratri 2020: Going To Teach Dandiya To Bella & Vienna

Karanvir Bohra Shares A Funny Incident

Recalling his favourite memories associated with Navratri, Karanvir Bohra told us, "The place where we used to stay in Cuffe Parade had a big ground (GD Somani ground) in which they used to hold ten days of Navratri dance festival. When we were in school and college, we would look forward to this because every event had so much of importance. We would dance for hours and hours, all dressed up in achkans and dhotis. I remember once when we were playing dandiya, I hit somebody so hard on the hand that her two fingers got swollen. Her entire Navratri went for a toss and I felt so bad."(laughs).

Karanvir Bohra Gets Candid About His Navratri Plans

On being asked what plans he has for Navratri this year amid the COVID-19 scare, the Naagin 2 actor said, "This year, we are going make Bella and Vienna wear their ghagra cholis and teach them what dandiya is all about. I guess that's how my Navratri is going to be during this pandemic."

Currently, Karanvir Bohra Is On Cloud Nine

The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third baby together. The couple had shared this happy news on the former's birthday on August 28 this year. Currently, the parents-to-be are on their babymoon in Uttarakhand where Karanvir is shooting for his upcoming film Kutub Minar which also stars Minissha Lamba.