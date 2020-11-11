EXCLUSIVE: Laxmii Song Bam Bholle Rapper Viruss Wants To Work With Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Raghava Lawrence's Laxmii featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani has already released on Disney+ Hotstar. While the film has been receiving mixed review for its script, its song 'Bam Bholle', crooned by rapper Viruss is garnering praises for its energetic beats and Akshay's amazing dance. FilmiBeat caught up with rapper Devansh Sharma aka Viruss, and spoke to him about his track 'Bam Bholle' and much more.

In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, Viruss revealed how he ended up crooning 'Bam Bholle' for Laxmii and said, "We did this song in 2017, and we released an audio-lyrical video. For four five months, the views were thirty to forty thousand, and suddenly it got viral on TikTok, and there were more than two hundred million videos on TikTok."

Viruss further shared, that even before making his debut in Bollywood, his song 'Bam Bholle' had already garnered more than three hundred million views on YouTube. Viruss stated that it was Akshay Kumar, who had heard his original track and wanted the rapper to croon the same song in Laxmii.

Well, we must say that Akshay has done full justice to Viruss' song. We just can't imagine any other actor dancing to 'Bam Bholle' like he did.

We also asked Viruss about his first meet with the Housefull actor. When asked how he felt after meeting the superstar in person, Viruss said, "It was great. I had heard a lot about him. I've been his big fan. So, when we were there on the sets, his energy was bang on, and watching him dance on my song felt great. He's a gem of a person, very humble and he gives very positive vibes."

Viruss also shared with us that while praising his track, Akshay told him that he has created a great track, and advised him to work harder to achieve more success in future.

The trend of remix songs have always been a part of Bollywood, but now with the emergence of social media, audience can openly criticise the remixes and troll the singers or rappers. When asked about his take on the original vs remix debate, Viruss said, "It's not a bad thing to remix or remake a song, but one should do justice to the song. If we talk about the songs from 80s or 90s, which we are remaking, people are die-hard fans of those songs. If we're remaking those songs, it should sound better than the original ones, then only we should release the songs."

Viruss gave an example of track 'Aankh Maarey' from Simmba, which was a remake of Arshad Warsi's 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne's song of the same name.

It's a dream for many people to click with the audience with their Bollywood debut, and Viruss is fortunate to get all the love from the audiences with his debut song. When asked what are his expectations from the industry, he said that he had never expected anything throughout his journey, but has worked very hard to create good music. He further added that he feels blessed enough to get an opportunity to sing a song in Laxmii.

Viruss also shared that he would love to work with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. He went on to praise Ranveer's rapping skills in Gully Boy and wished to collaborate with him in future.

We're sure audience would love to listen more rocking compositions from Viruss.