Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before ED After Her Plea To Postpone Hearing Gets Rejected

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A case has been filed against her for money laundering and alleged misuse of the actor's funds. Rhea was living-in with Sushant at his Mumbai residence and had moved out days before his alleged suicide on June 14, 2020.

The Bollywood actress had filed a plea before the ED to postpone her appearance and to wait until the replies are filed in the Supreme Court of India. Her plea was rejected.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected...she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date."

It is learnt that Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and employee Siddharth Pithani, too, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.

Recently, the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. IPS officer Gagandeep Gambhir, along with senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar will be supervising this case which is being probed by a special investigation team under superintendent of police, Nupur Prasad.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Film By Me, Says Producer Ramesh Taurani