EXCLUSIVE: Ruslaan Mumtaz On Son Rayaan Celebrating His First Diwali: It's Fun And Exciting

'This Diwali, We Are All Going To Get Dressed Up For Rayaan'

Q. This Diwali is going to be your son Rayaan's first Diwali. Of course, he is too small to celebrate. But, how are things going to be different for you folks this time?

A. It's fun and exciting when you are celebrating your baby's first time. I am not somebody who is gung ho about Diwali, Eid, New Year or anything. I have been a part of too many celebrations, so it's the same thing every year. You know what you are going to do. You know that your same friends are going to invite you for the Diwali parties. You will get ready and meet the same people over there. I have been doing that for the last 10 years of my life, and I know I am going to do the same thing again. But now, because of my son Rayaan, I might not go to these parties and instead, spend time with him. It will be fun getting him ready. He has an Instagram account. Now, if he is going to be in his fancy clothes then, I can't be in my normal denim and tees. I have bought some new clothes for myself to match him. That's the fun. We have made it an occasion because of him. We are all going to get dressed up for Rayaan and click some pictures.

'I Have Become More Empathetic Towards My Staff Because Of Rayaan'

Q. You have been documenting a lot of adorable moments with your son on social media. How do you think fatherhood has changed you as person?

A. Honestly, I am not sure whether it's fatherhood or pandemic which has changed me as a person. Both of them happened simultaneously. I don't think anything in my personality is different whether its Rayaan or the way I look at life after that. But then, I think the pandemic has changed me, and he has come at the same time. Because of that, I have been spending more time with him. Had it not been the pandemic, I think I would have been busy running behind work, trying to get a job and making my name. I would have thought that I need to earn more now as I have a kid, and that I should become more famous so that my son can look up to me and say that I am his hero. I would have been in that zone.

But, because of the pandemic, I realized that why would it matter to my son and why should it matter to me what success I have and how much I have earned. What matters is how much time I spend with him. These moments will matter. So, I don't know whether it's Rayaan or the pandemic who has changed me. Maybe in time, there will be moments when I will feel that. Now, when I listen to my servants having conversations with their kids on phone, I feel that 'yaar isko jaldi ghar chhod deta hoon." I have become more empathetic towards my staff because I have a child. I know the importance of going back home early now. Sometimes, I just let Rayaan's nanny leave home early so that she can be with her kids and I can look after my son.

'I Was The First Person To Know About Nakul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Mehta Expecting A Child'

Q. Your actor-friend Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta recently announced that they are expecting their first kid. Did you share any parenting tips with them?

A. When Rayaan was born in March, I already knew that Nakuul and Jankee are all set to become parents. I was the first person to know even before they officially announced the news on social media. But, Nakuul hasn't asked me any parenting tip. I think we both are very different as individuals. So, what he will teach his son and want him to imbibe from him is very different from what I want like my son to imbibe from me. I think you can't take any parenting tip before the baby is born. Right now, Nakuul doesn't have any clue. Even I didn't know. Till I didn't see Rayaan, I had no idea about how I would react to my child. I had never held a baby in my life before Rayaan. Whenever my friends used to give me their babies to hold, I would refuse as I was always scared that I would drop the child. However when Rayaan was born, within one second, I held him in my arms. Maybe because he was mine. You have that connection with your child as if you are one blood and flesh. It cannot be explained.

'There Are A Few Childhood Friends From Whom I Run Away'

Q. You recently did a short film called Diwali Ki Barfi with Jatin Sarna. Are you still in touch with your childhood friends like your character is in that film?

A. I am in touch with a few of my childhood friend. There are a some from whom I run away. (laughs). I could relate to this short film. I am scared of some of my friends because they come home and talk rubbish. They will start talking about something which I did as a 14-year old and which has no relevance today. I am not the same person. But, they have the most third-class stories to share about Ruslaan Mumtaz. (laughs).