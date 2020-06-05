Exclusive: Salman Khan Shooting Short Film At Panvel Farmhouse In Lockdown 5.0!

After producing, directing and acting in three music videos in the lockdown period at his Panvel farmhouse, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently shooting a short film. FilmiBeat has learnt that Salman Khan's short film is likely to involve most of his friends and relatives.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has already featured in his music video Tere Bina, shot at the farmhouse. Now we are learning that Waluscha DeSouza is one of the main characters in the short film being made by Salman Khan.

FilmiBeat had earlier reported that Salman Khan is also busy writing a film - a love story - at his farmhouse. He hopes to complete the script by the year-end.

The actor is clearly using the lockdown period to his creative best by writing, singing, directing and producing content.

Salman Khan launched his Youtube channel to release his lockdown songs Tere Bina, Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona. The channel already has 2.5 million subscribers.

He also launched a healthcare product - a hand sanitiser - under his brand Frsh. He donated bottles of the product to the Mumbai Police.

Continuing with his good work of helping the daily wagers of the film and TV industry, Salman Khan will also keep the promise of transferring the next instalment of money to them.

More power to Bhai!

