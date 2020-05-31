    For Quick Alerts
      Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid In Hospital

      Going by the turn of events, the year 2020 is not at all a happy year. A number of folks from the entertainment industry, in the past few months, have suffered from poor health and other illnesses. And now, Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame is in hospital in Mumbai and in serious condition, informs a source to FilmiBeat.

      The composer has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as he has been suffering from kidney problem. Sanjay Tandon of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) confirmed the news, saying, “We have received a message that he is not well and has been hospitalised. I am trying to reach Sajid to know about his condition.''

      Salman Khan

      Wajid had been keeping a low-profile due to his ill-health but was last seen making an appearance at the music launch of Salman Khan’s film Dabanng 3.

      Sajid-Wajid have been Salman Khan's favourite music composers and were given a break by the superstar in his film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. Sajid-Wajid have recently composed Salman Khan’s lockdown songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 22:05 [IST]
