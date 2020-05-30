EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra Transfers Money To Bollywood Dancers Out Of Work In Lockdown

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has come forward to help the daily wage dancers of Bollywood. The actor is said to have transferred money to the bank accounts of over 150 dancers. However, he has not disclosed the amount.

It may be recalled that it was choreographer Bosco who was the first one to reach out to dancers, after a video was posted by dancers appealing people to help them.

Bosco has given his cottage to dancers who are being thrown out by their landlords.

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle have provided ration and transferred money to the accounts of some dancers directly.

Raj Surani, a former dancer and coordinator has been reaching out to the industry to help dancers, whose work will not start immediately even after shooting begins. He thanked Sidharth Malhotra for his help.

Raj Surani said, "We are thankful to Sidharth Malhotra who has helped the dancers."

Dancers are also looking out for alternative careers and jobs till the time their work restarts. Some of them have started applying for call-centre jobs. There are others who are ferrying medical equipment and medicine for hospitals, in their own auto-rickshaws.

A while back, Filmibeat reported that Akshay Kumar had transferred a large sum of money into the bank accounts of Bollywood actors who were in need of the help due to the financial crisis they are facing in the lockdown. Akshay transferred Rs 45 lakh to the bank accounts of a number of daily wage actors.

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan was the first actor to start transferring money to needy actors and technicians of the film fraternity. Bollywood has come out in a big way to support not only members of the film fraternity, but also daily wage workers and migrant workers across the country, who are severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Akshay Kumar Transfers Rs 45 Lakh To Needy Actors' Bank Account!