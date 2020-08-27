EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's Spotboy Vibhash Makes Explosive Revelations

Spotboy Vibhash, who had replaced Sushant Singh Rajput's earlier boy Ankit Acharya, said that he wants justice for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police termed it as an act of suicide.

Speaking to Filmibeat about his time with Sushant, Vibhash said that the actor wanted his assistants to be with him all the time and even had breakfast together after he performed his daily puja. Vibhash has debunked the suicide story about Sushant.

"His requirement was that we had to be with him all the time. I have a family, so a couple of months later I got another person to replace me. I worked with Sushant on Chhichhore and was with him on all outdoor shootings. His daily routine, which involved the entire staff, was to wake up at 4am. Ashok Dada (chef) would make tea for him, after which he would take to stargazing. Since he was a Shiv bakht, he would perform puja for 45 minutes," said Vibhash.

The spotboy said that the entire team used to have breakfast together and was served the same food that Sushant had. There would be a meeting of the staff at 7.30am. He also said that a person who was so positive and kept motivating his staff could not have been depressed.

"Sushant had four films ready for release and was always busy. He discussed his Hollywood plans when I was with him and wanted to get a trainer to build his body more scientifically. It's not possible for a person like him to commit suicide," said Vibhash.

A drug angle emerged in the case after house-help Neeraj gave a statement that he would roll marijuana for Sushant. Reacting to this, Vibhash said, "Filmi parties mein yeh sab hota hain, so it is not surprising. (These things happen in film parties.) But no matter what, Sushant sir would go back to his room and sleep at 12 am.''

When asked if Sushant had a girlfriend at the time he was with him, Vibhash said there was no girlfriend, but a lot of Bollywood personalities came home for the parties.

But he went on to add, "I really don't know Rhea (Chakraborty), but there have been relationships that get over with a film. An actress was linked to the actor during the making of the film, but once the film flopped, the relationship was over.''

Vibhash said that Akhilesh who replaced him later, used to tell him that Sushant would get angry sometimes, but that it was normal for any boss to react if the work was not done properly. He also made another important point that Sushant did not like to lock his room, as he wanted one person to be stationed outside his room.

Vibhash concluded by saying that he believes that malicious reporting and blind items written on Sushant Singh Rajput did trouble him.