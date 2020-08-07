Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Film By Me, Says Producer Ramesh Taurani

Contrary to what is being believed, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not lack work offers after his film Chhichhore, which was a hit at the box office. In fact, some of the top Bollywood film producers had offered him films.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Ramesh Taurani, Bollywood producer and Managing Director, Tips Industries Limited revealed that he had offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput days before his death. "I had offered him a film just recently, as I was keen on working with him," said Taurani.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also signed by producer Vashu Bhagnani for a film that was to be directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

There are a couple of more film producers who had approached Sushant Singh Rajput to sign him for their film and sources say the actor was also offered a decent amount as remuneration.

Uday Singh Gauri, who worked with Sushant on project-to-project basis had, in fact, called him few days before his death for a script narration.

Incidentally, Disha Salian who worked with Uday Singh's company Cornerstone died by suicide a week before Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. Disha and Sushant's death in mysterious circumstances has led to many theories of the two cases being related. However, the Mumbai Police maintains that both were suicide cases.

After the Mumbai Police did a shoddy job of cooperating with the Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bihar Government had appealed to the Centre for a CBI enquiry, which has been accepted but may not be legal.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On 'Movie Mafia And Nepotism' Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ankita Says The Moment Has Finally Arrived As Centre Accepts CBI Probe