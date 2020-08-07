Fake Followers Case: Rapper Badshah Records Statement At Mumbai Crime Branch

HM Anil Deshmukh: Fake Followers Are Used For Data Theft

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed in a video message that the fake followers are reportedly used for trolling and data theft. In July, Mumbai Police had arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the police, Mansoor who is a civil engineer, has reportedly completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crore fake followers.

Badshah Was Summoned By Mumbai Police

The racket first came to light when a man was arrested after creating a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer, claiming to be her manager. He had also contacted other Bollywood personality in the pretence that he will help them increase their social media following. During investigating SIT recorded around 100 companies that sell fake social media followers.

SIT Has Recorded About 20 Statements During Investigation

Reportedly, SIT has recorded around 20 statements during the investigation and has also reached out to France government (via Ministry of External Affairs) to gain more information on France based company, FollowersKart which is said to be one of the main accused companies.