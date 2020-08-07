Fake Followers Case: Rapper Badshah Records Statement At Mumbai Crime Branch
On Friday, according to a report by ANI, Rapper Badshah reportedly arrived at the Mumbai Crime Branch, for being questioned in the alleged fake followers racket case. He also had been summoned on Thursday to record his statement. Some other well-known celebrities who were also called for questioning earlier, were former IPL commentator cum host Gaurav Kapur and radio jockey Roshan Abbas.
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police is investigating several celebrities in connection with the alleged fake followers' case. The SIT earlier had revealed that 25 people have been verified in the fake social media followers case, but did not reveal the names of the people involved. According to reports, several PR agencies provided fake followers to Bollywood celebrities.
HM Anil Deshmukh: Fake Followers Are Used For Data Theft
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed in a video message that the fake followers are reportedly used for trolling and data theft. In July, Mumbai Police had arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the police, Mansoor who is a civil engineer, has reportedly completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crore fake followers.
Badshah Was Summoned By Mumbai Police
The racket first came to light when a man was arrested after creating a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer, claiming to be her manager. He had also contacted other Bollywood personality in the pretence that he will help them increase their social media following. During investigating SIT recorded around 100 companies that sell fake social media followers.
SIT Has Recorded About 20 Statements During Investigation
Reportedly, SIT has recorded around 20 statements during the investigation and has also reached out to France government (via Ministry of External Affairs) to gain more information on France based company, FollowersKart which is said to be one of the main accused companies.
