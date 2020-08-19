Fake Followers Racket: Mumbai Police Summons Badshah For Discrepancies In Earlier Statements

The Rapper Is Reportedly Not Cooperating With Mumbai Police

According to Zee News, the rapper is not cooperating with Mumbai police. He was called to record his statement on Tuesday for the fourth time, but the singer failed to appear before Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Badshah is now expected to answer nearly 238 questions on August 20 at 11.30 am.

He Reportedly Confessed Of To Buying Fake Views For His Song Pagal Hai

On August 10, he had released a statement denying all the allegations. In the statement, he claimed to have never been involved in such practices and is cooperating with Mumbai police. He had also claimed that 'Pagal Hai' garnered 7.5 crore views in a day, making a world record which was later denied by Google.

Mumbai Police Many Also Call Other Celebrities In The Case

While Badshah is the first celebrity to be summoned in the fake followers racket, several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and some high-profile builders allegedly are considered to be guilty of buying followers, said police reports. Other names that came up in news reports include actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.