Family: Karan Johar Is All Praise For Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, And Priyanka's Short Film

Sony TV, on Monday, released a special short film to help spread awareness about Coronavirus and the importance of self-quarantine during the pandemic. The short film titled, Family, starred an array of actors from all around the country. It also aimed at raising financial aid for the daily wage workers in the industry who have been affected due to the suspension of production activities.

The 'made at home' short film follows Amitabh Bachchan's family as he misplaces his dark glasses and everyone in the house attempts to find it. Every shot of the film has been shot at individual actor's home. It features various actors including, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Diljit Dosanjh.

Talking about the short film, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handle and went on to salute the Family team. He tweeted, "This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!"

This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to @SrBachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XcNbunGQCs — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2020

At the end of the short film, Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for everyone, calling the entire film industry a "family", he added that the film fraternity will be making donations to daily wage workers of the industry.

While sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Twitter: "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of... There is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! We are one and we shall overcome!"

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

Virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, Family is a 'made at home' film in collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

