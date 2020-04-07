    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Family: Karan Johar Is All Praise For Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, And Priyanka's Short Film

      By
      |

      Sony TV, on Monday, released a special short film to help spread awareness about Coronavirus and the importance of self-quarantine during the pandemic. The short film titled, Family, starred an array of actors from all around the country. It also aimed at raising financial aid for the daily wage workers in the industry who have been affected due to the suspension of production activities.

      Karan Johar Is All Praises For Big Bs Short Film Family

      The 'made at home' short film follows Amitabh Bachchan's family as he misplaces his dark glasses and everyone in the house attempts to find it. Every shot of the film has been shot at individual actor's home. It features various actors including, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Diljit Dosanjh.

      Talking about the short film, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handle and went on to salute the Family team. He tweeted, "This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!"

      At the end of the short film, Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for everyone, calling the entire film industry a "family", he added that the film fraternity will be making donations to daily wage workers of the industry.

      While sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Twitter: "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of... There is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! We are one and we shall overcome!"

      Virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, Family is a 'made at home' film in collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

      Was It Diwali Or Rave Party?: Sonam, Taapsee Slam Bursting Of Crackers During '9 Pm 9 Min' Call

      Ekta Kapoor Takes Off Her Signature Rings And Bracelets, Says "Thanos has left the building"

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X