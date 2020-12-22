Fan Actress Shikha Malhotra On Life After Suffering A Major Stroke: Not Sure When I Will Be Able To Walk Again
Recently, it was reported that actress and COVID-19 frontline warrior Shikha Malhotra who starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan, was hospitalized after suffered from paralysis caused by a major stroke on the right side of her body. Initially, Shikha was admitted to Cooper Hospital, but was later shifted to KEM Hospital after she failed to show any signs of improvement.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shikha shared an update about her health with the help of with the help of her film Kaanchli's director.
Shikha Malhotra Talks About Her Upcoming Film
Shikha said, "I am helpless with my body but my heart gets elated when I think of my film Kaanchli in which I have played the lead role. However, not many people are aware of its release."
Shikha Says She Is Going Through A Tough Phase In Her Life And Asks For Everyone's Support
"I am going through a tough phase in my life and I need everyone's support. I am passionate about my work and I just need a little push from the audience. My health is improving but the process is slow. I'm not sure when I will be able to walk again," Shikha told the tabloid.
Shikha Malhotra Had Volunteered Herself As A Frontline Worker
A few months ago, Shikha hit the headlines when she volunteered herself as a frontline worker amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress who holds a nursing degree from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital, had never worked as a nurse before.
The actress had written on her Instagram page, "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital. So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today Jai Hind."
