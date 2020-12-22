Fan Actress Shikha Malhotra On Life After Suffering A Major Stroke: Not Sure When I Will Be Able To Walk Again

Shikha Malhotra Talks About Her Upcoming Film

Shikha said, "I am helpless with my body but my heart gets elated when I think of my film Kaanchli in which I have played the lead role. However, not many people are aware of its release."

Shikha Says She Is Going Through A Tough Phase In Her Life And Asks For Everyone's Support

"I am going through a tough phase in my life and I need everyone's support. I am passionate about my work and I just need a little push from the audience. My health is improving but the process is slow. I'm not sure when I will be able to walk again," Shikha told the tabloid.

Shikha Malhotra Had Volunteered Herself As A Frontline Worker

A few months ago, Shikha hit the headlines when she volunteered herself as a frontline worker amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress who holds a nursing degree from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital, had never worked as a nurse before.

The actress had written on her Instagram page, "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital. So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today Jai Hind."