Fan Names A Star After Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput: May You Continue To Shine Brightest

A Fan's Heartfelt Tribute To Late Sushant Singh Rajput

A fan named Raksha posted the certificate of registration on her Twitter page, and wrote, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever."

The Certificate Of Registration Is Going Viral On The Internet

The certificate stated, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto."

Sushant Was An Astrophysicist At Heart

The late actor was a National Physics Olympiad winner. He loved to gaze at the Saturn rings, the Andromeda galaxy and other wonders of the universe at night, with his giant telescope. Such was his love for space that Sushant had even bought a piece of land on moon on the far side of the moon, in a region called Sea of Muscovy, from International Lunar Lands Registry.

The Late Actor's Home Is A Reflection Of His Love For Science

"I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything," the actor had revealed in an interview.