      Fan Names A Star After Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput: May You Continue To Shine Brightest

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left a void in the film industry that can never be replaced. His fans continue to grieve and cherish their fond memories of the late actor. Besides acting, Sushant was also passionate about a lot of other things. The late actor loved reading, and his love for stars and celestial bodies is known to all. Sushant was passionate about stargazing and astronomy, and even owned a Meade telescope.

      In the loving memory of Sushant, one of his fans recently named a star after him. Scroll down to read more.

      A Fan's Heartfelt Tribute To Late Sushant Singh Rajput

      A fan named Raksha posted the certificate of registration on her Twitter page, and wrote, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever."

      The Certificate Of Registration Is Going Viral On The Internet

      The certificate stated, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto."

      Sushant Was An Astrophysicist At Heart

      The late actor was a National Physics Olympiad winner. He loved to gaze at the Saturn rings, the Andromeda galaxy and other wonders of the universe at night, with his giant telescope. Such was his love for space that Sushant had even bought a piece of land on moon on the far side of the moon, in a region called Sea of Muscovy, from International Lunar Lands Registry.

      The Late Actor's Home Is A Reflection Of His Love For Science

      "I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything," the actor had revealed in an interview.

      Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34.

