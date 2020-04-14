Fan Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Kartik Aaryan For A Reply, But The Actor Has A Better Offer!

Kartik Aaryan, like most of us, has been working from home. The actor recently started a new show on his YouTube channel. The chat show, Koki Poochega's first episode is already out and everyone has appreciated the actor's efforts in helping spread awareness about the ongoing pandemic. However, the actor is currently struggling with the second episode of the show.

Still caught up in the editing process of the second episode, Kartik took to Instagram to express his struggle and wrote in a post, "Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering". The picture shows him fed up trying to render the interview video.

Kartik is often known to leave hilarious replies on fan comments on his social media posts. This time, a fan offered him Rs 1 lakh for a reply, and Kartik obliged but with a better offer. Kartik responded to the comment saying, "I give you 2lakh plss help me render."

Koki Poochega, started by Kartik Aaryan, is a chat show, where the actor interacts with COVID-19 survivors and doctors who are in the forefront of India's battle against Coronavirus. In the first episode, Kartik spoke with Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of Coronavirus in the country. The show had also left Ekta Kapoor impressed as left a comment on Kartik's Instagram post saying, "Thank god you are not a producer. You make better episodes than me. First one fab."

Earlier Kartik contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund in support of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Dharma Production's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

