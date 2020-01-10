Fan Tries To Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand; Here's How The Actress Handled The Tricky Situation!

Not everybody is that close to paps as Sara Ali Khan. It is because of the way she connects to them, whether it's greeting them with "namaste" or asking them, "how they are", slowly she has gained the love and respect from them.

Recently, while posing for them outside her Pilates class, Sara was approached by her fans and being the down to earth actress that she is, Sara had a small meet and greet and clicked pictures with fans. But then, something shocking happened.

Out of nowhere, one of her fans jumped in and tried "kissing her hand". The actress handled the situation with utmost grace and rescued herself with some help from media photographers.

Grounded and humble Sara, continued smiling and being kind while she was leaving and thanked the media photographer for helping her out. Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, netizens were thoroughly impressed with the way Sara handled the situation. A fan wrote, "Sara is humble❤️ but a fan must know the limits. You need extra protection princess, as soon as possible😐." Another comment read, "She is indeed very kind." A netizen commented, "sara is so sweet that she didn't say anything...but aise ladko ko chappal se maarna chahiye... kuch gine chune ladko ke wajahse saare ladko ka naam kharab hota hai😑." Another comment read, "Paps really respect & protective towards her 👏😍."

Speaking about work, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan.

