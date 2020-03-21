    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fan Turns Marjaavaan Poster Into A Coronavirus Warning Banner, And Milap Zaveri Is Loving It

      By
      |

      The World Health Organisation earlier this month, declared the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) as a pandemic as the outbreak reached over 100 countries. While the death toll increases there is no cure, and prevention from infection is being treated as the best way to stop the spread.

      marjaavaan coronavirus

      B-town celebrities are trying to spread awareness about the infection, so have the Twitter memers. A fan recently turned Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan poster into a coronavirus apt meme. The poster now reads, Ghar Se Bahar Matjaavaan.

      Film's director Milap Zaveri took to twitter to share the photoshopped poster and added, that he thought it was brilliant. The post shows both Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh wearing masks. Take a look:

      Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India, the Indian Government has asked people to stay at home and practice social distancing with a Janta Curfew on Sunday, in an effort to stop the to coronavirus transmission chain. The effort was applauded by the B-town celebrities who took to their social media and urged fans to follow the initiative.

      While Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !"

      Later Shah Rukh Khan also shared his point of view on the Curfew initiative, "It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more. We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all."

      Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more have been urging their fans to stay at home.

      Alia Bhatt Encourages Rishi Kapoor Taking Virtual Yoga Lessons During Quarantine

      Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Disregard 'Home Quarantined' Stamp: 'What Kind Of Mentality Is This?'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X