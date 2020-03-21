Fan Turns Marjaavaan Poster Into A Coronavirus Warning Banner, And Milap Zaveri Is Loving It

The World Health Organisation earlier this month, declared the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) as a pandemic as the outbreak reached over 100 countries. While the death toll increases there is no cure, and prevention from infection is being treated as the best way to stop the spread.

B-town celebrities are trying to spread awareness about the infection, so have the Twitter memers. A fan recently turned Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan poster into a coronavirus apt meme. The poster now reads, Ghar Se Bahar Matjaavaan.

Film's director Milap Zaveri took to twitter to share the photoshopped poster and added, that he thought it was brilliant. The post shows both Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh wearing masks. Take a look:

Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India, the Indian Government has asked people to stay at home and practice social distancing with a Janta Curfew on Sunday, in an effort to stop the to coronavirus transmission chain. The effort was applauded by the B-town celebrities who took to their social media and urged fans to follow the initiative.

While Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !"

Later Shah Rukh Khan also shared his point of view on the Curfew initiative, "It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more. We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all."

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more have been urging their fans to stay at home.

