Fans Are All Excited For Fatima Sana Shaikh's OTT Debut And Here's What They Are Saying

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to make her debut on OTT with her upcoming film LUDO. The actress has time and again ruled the hearts of the audiences with her strong portrayal of characters and giving things a spin, the actress will now make her audiences laugh.

Fans are looking forward to the film and have flooded the actress’ social media with love and support.

Here's what they have to say:

The director's favourite had already revealed all the fun BTS from the sets on her social media which had built up the excitement for her film. The actress has donned a red saree look and also learnt Marathi in order to achieve the precision that her character requires in the film.

With such passion for every project, the film is sure to be a hit. The audiences are all fuelled up for another new character and look with a performance that’s sure to tickle the funny bones.

Apart from this Fatima also has another project in the pipeline titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and that's also sure to be another promising performance from Fatima's end.

