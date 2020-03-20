Fans Are Convinced Sonam Kapoor Has A Baby Bump In This Viral Video

Due to the coronavirus outbreak celebrities have returned home and are practising social distancing, recently actress Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja also returned home from London. The couple has self quarantined themselves in their Delhi house, however, her recent video has fans thinking if there is another reason for the isolation.

Sonam has been keeping a low profile for the past few months, she also missed the awards shows earlier this year. Since she left for London, fans have been wondering if the actress is pregnant however the rumour surfaced again yesterday due to a viral video of the actress in insolation at home.

The video shows Sonam talking to her mother-in-law through a window, while being quarantined at home. Some fans trolled her about not 'using a phone to talk to the family like normal people', but other fixated on her attire. Netizens have pointed out, Sonam in the video can be seen wearing loose clothes similar to maternity wear. It would also explain why the actress has been away from the limelight in the last couple of months.

Sonam was last seen on screen in 2019 in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salman, which didn't make much of an impact at the box office, but the fact that she hasn't signed on a new project had also spiked pregnancy rumours earlier.

On the other hand, Sonam could just be enjoying her day at home in comfortable attire. If the B-town couple is expecting, fans are super excited for the new stage in their relationship, but, neither of them has confirmed or denied any reports yet.

Recently Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, took to her social media to hail the health officials in India. In a post, she talked about her returning experience from London and how the immigration officers and airport authorities are doing their best to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

