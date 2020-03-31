    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fans Celebrate 20 Years Of Hera Pheri

      By
      |

      One of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri, completes 20 years on March 31. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The film revolves around three men - the gullible Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), con man (Akshay Kumar) and unemployed do-gooder (Suniel Shetty) and how one call from a kidnapper changes their lives.

      Many netizens celebrated 20 years of Hera Pheri on Twitter and called it the 'best comedy' film of Hindi cinema.

      AkshayManish @AkshayManish2: "Celebrating #20YearsOfHeraPheri . A cult classic comedy movie which established landmark in Indian film Industry.The Best Ever Trio @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal which made the movie memorable forever. Thanks.

      fans-celebrate-20-years-of-hera-pheri

      Pravin.C @Chavanp6: "Best comedy movie of all time no words to describe this movie."

      sampad mondal Akkiaan @sampadmondal10: "Best comedy movie jn bollywood sab ka favourite haii eagerly waiting for part 3 #20YearsOfHeraPheri."

      Sweekriti Sharma: "This Is Not Just A Movie It's An Emotion."

      sainath turlapati @i_am_sainath: "#20YearsOfHeraPheri movie which I am never tired of watching... a complete laugh riot... @SirPareshRawal at his best."

      MutayibTM @ZAIN7678: "Even after 20 years this movie will still make u laugh to bits.. @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @akshaykumar The iconic trio. The 3rd movie should be made, we all have been waiting for long..#20YearsOfHeraPheri."

      Vinay Raul @vinayrofficial: "20 years of #HeraPheri. Dialogues from this movie I remember and loved it. Can say it anywhere.what a movie. Can't believe it's been 20 years.shared on my insta stories."

      Trident emblempritiFlag of India @Proud_lady_04: "One of the best comedy movie. BabuRao is Unmatchable #20YearsOfHeraPheri congratulation to whole team."

      Kishor Godge @godge24: "What a epic Movie, even though you have watched it number of times... It still makes you laugh....Thank you @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal for all the entertainment..."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Fans Urge Akshay Kumar To Postpone Sooryavanshi Release

      Read more about: hera pheri
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 23:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X