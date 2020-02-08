Fans Celebrate 6 Years Of Hasee Toh Phasee - The Cutest Film Of Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra

As Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Hasee Toh Phasee clocks six years, fans share what they loved the most about the film on their Twitter pages. For the unversed, the film was directed by Vinil Mathew and was produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. The film was made on budget of Rs 25 crore and earned Rs 62 crore at the box office.

From the act of the lead casts to the heart-touching songs, the film had everything that had left netizens rooting for 'SidNeeti'.

Check out what Twitteratis have to say about #6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee

maheshbabu.s @maheshsabane1: "#6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee one of my favorite movie, couples are really confused about their life as today's generation does, sanam puri song was goosebumps still now on the present day I hear this song ishq bulava, feel of pure love, searching for confused girl as p.chopra."

Sonal @sidsdreamydiary: "Each scene of this movie is so precious 💕 this whole movie is so special for me which i can't explain in words because it's undescribable.. I wish in future I will get to see Sid in a movie like this again #6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee @SidMalhotra."

Singh _ AnkiT @ankit_imsidian: "It's #6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee #6YearsofSidNeeti , the movie that made everyone in love , cause smile and laugh , it's love with craziest mind , thanks to the entire team for making this movie and yess Congratulations to the entire team 🙌 lots of love to my idol @SidMalhotra 😍❣."

pav. @idontlikej0kes: "Fun fact: I actually can't listen to manchala without crying which is why I have only seen HTP twice. Anyway Happy 6 years!"

Radhika Salasskar @RSalasskar: "Through being one of my all time favourite films, i never understood why was it titled that. like what really did the title have to do with the film. #6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee."

(Social media posts are unedited.)