Fans Compare Kiara Advani’s Guilty Trailer To 13 Reason Why!

The trailer of Kiara Advani's upcoming Netflix thriller drama, Guilty, is out and fans can't stop praising the actress for the same. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

However, many netizens are comparing Guilty's trailer with 13 Reasons Why and feels both of the streamers have the same vibe. Here's what they have to say..

@Manish Dwen: "Got Vibes of "13 reasons why" .. still hope for the best."

@Pallavi Agarwal: "0:04 it started to sound like 13 reasons why."

@SARITA AGARWAL: "Screenplay appears to be adopted from 'Riverdale' and 'Thirteen reasons why'."

Amrita Tanna @Amr1ta: "#GuiltyTrailer... did they reaaally need to give away so much?! Feel like I know most of the story already. Is there much point watching more than the ending? #fail @Dharmatic_ Having said that, anyone else realise how much @advani_kiara sounds like @deepikapadukone? 😲."

@🐍NagRaj🐍@sss_Nagraj: "#GuiltyTrailer shows that why #Netflix is a threat to #Bollywood Amazing transformation of @advani_kiara from her last few movies. She's someone to stay in the industry for long. Somewhere it gave the vibes of "Riverdale" and "13 reasons why"."

@Malhar Jivrajani @SimplyMalhar: "@advani_kiara madam, you look absolutely promising for the most challenging role in #Guilty. We wish and look forward for the success of this contemporary project. Art at its whole new level. #GuiltyTrailer."

Did you watch the trailer of Guilty? Share your view in our comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)