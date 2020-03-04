Fans Give Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday A Power Couple Name ‘Anakonda’ After Pics Go Viral

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for Fighter alongside Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday. While this is Vijay's Bollywood debut, the actor already has a huge fan following, and the fans are getting excited about the on-screen jodi.

Earlier this year, it was announced the two will be collaborating for the first time, for the upcoming film Fighter. They have been shooting romantic scenes in and around Mumbai. Times reported that the two were spotted on a motorbike earlier shooting for a song and recently onboard a ferry.

Paparazzi pictures of the two hugging, onset, went viral on social media and fans couldn't keep calm about the effortless chemistry the two had in the pictures. Few, however, did notice how uncomfortable the actress looked in the pictures. Take a look:

A group of fans, have now dubbed the two as B-town couple and also gave them a power couple nickname like as 'Virushka' for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as 'Deepveer' for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are now being referred to as 'Anakonda'.

Fighter, reportedly directed by Puri Jagannath, will be shot in Mumbai and abroad for six months. Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film will be made in Hindi and will also be released in south languages. No release date has been confirmed yet.

