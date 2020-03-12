Fans Urge Akshay Kumar To Postpone Sooryavanshi Release

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama Sooryavanshi scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, may soon get postponed. While several reports suggest the makers are considering a change for it's release to another date in April, fans have already begun reaching out to the makers asking for a change in release date.

The World Health Organization yesterday, declared the coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency, with 62 confirmed cases of infected people in India. Amid the outbreak, several public places like theatres across the country may be shut till the end of March. Hence fans took to their social media accounts asking leading star Akshay Kumar to change the release date of the film. Many claimed the film should be postponed to April 10.

#Sooryavanshi is too big a movie to take a risk to release on 24th March? It's prudent to shift the release date. Now..let's all wait for the official confirmation. — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) March 12, 2020

Plz don't mess with the potential HGOTY of the year @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @akshaykumar



MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/3WjUf4mTcv — Akshay (@Khiladi2403) March 11, 2020

Make way for SOORYAVANSHI

MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/uwFYOZtRaE — Ankit Khiladi Yadav (@AnkitKhiladiYa3) March 11, 2020

#SooryavanshiTrailer hits 42M views in just 24Hrs. Look at the excitement for the movie among the moviegoers.Please @RelianceEnt don't Choose 24 Mar as the release date of Sooryavanshi.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar



MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL — Shiv Dubey (@ShivDub19914998) March 11, 2020

We've been waiting to see @akshaykumar sir in a stylish action film for a long time and for a film like this 10th April is the best date in this scenario



MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/cevCRP1VwS — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) March 11, 2020

Due to effect of Corona in kerela and Tamil Nadu all and Theaters are closed till 31march so please @akshaykumar sir @RelianceEnt@karanjohar



MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/TF25MdenIP — ⚡ ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ - ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) March 11, 2020

This movie deserved better.

U guys are ruining it's true potential.

Please take the final decision as soon as possible.



MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/2ZTx7lRm3j — Armaan💥ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ ☔ (@haryyaanvi) March 11, 2020

Several industries are being affected by the outbreak including Hollywood and Bollywood, several studios have shut down productions and actors have also cancelled promotional tours for their upcoming films. If Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi postpones to a later date in April, it may face a box office impact as the release will clash with Ranveer Singh's 83. However, the makers have yet to share their point of view or make an announcement about the situation.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos.

