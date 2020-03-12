    For Quick Alerts
      Fans Urge Akshay Kumar To Postpone Sooryavanshi Release

      Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama Sooryavanshi, scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, may soon get postponed. While several reports suggest the makers are considering to change its release to another date in April, fans have already begun reaching out to the makers asking for a change in release date.

      The World Health Organization, yesterday, declared the coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency, with 62 confirmed cases of infected people in India. Amid the outbreak, several public places like theatres across the country may be shut till the end of March. Hence fans took to their social media accounts asking the leading star Akshay Kumar to change the release date of the film. Many claimed the film should be postponed to April 10.

      Several industries are being affected by the outbreak including Hollywood and Bollywood, several studios have shut down productions and actors have also cancelled promotional tours for their upcoming films. If Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi postpones to a later date in April, it may face a box office impact as the release will clash with Ranveer Singh's 83. However, the makers are yet to share their point of view or make an announcement about the situation.

      Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos.

