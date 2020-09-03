Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Being Blocked By Kangana Ranaut: I Just Wish Her Common Sense

Earlier today, actress Kangana Ranaut blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who also happens to be the sister of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. Farah shared the screenshot on her Twitter account and wrote, "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to piss her off."

Farah Khan Ali Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Allegations On Mumbai Police; Reveals She Was Blocked

For the unversed, Farah irked Kangana when she called out the Queen actress for lashing out at the Mumbai police and tweeted, "Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn't give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people."

It seems Farah's tweet didn't go down well with Kangana and she blocked her. Kangana also tweeted, "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?"

Now, Farah has reacted to being blocked by Kangana on Twitter and told ETimes that she has said what she had to say, and doesn't wish to say anything more.

She further added, "I just wish her common sense, I wish that she can speak well about everyone. Because when you speak bad about people, it reflects your upbringing so she is not reflecting herself, but her upbringing. She should think about her parents, who gave up so much to make her successful, she should make them proud."

"She is someone who has a certain following, for whatever reason they follow her, so she should be that person who leads responsibly to make a difference, instead of criticizing people, going after them and tagging the Prime Minister's office, for matters that doesn't concern them in any manner," added Farah Khan Ali.

What's your take on Farah-Kangana's war of words? Tell us in the comments section below.