    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Video: I Hope Rangoli Chandel Sees Her Error

      By
      |

      Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister-turned-spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel was all over the headlines owing to her Twitter account suspension. It all happened when a tweet of Rangoli didn't go down well with many netizens including, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who also happens to be the sister of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

      Rangoli Chandel Reacts To Her Twitter Account Suspension; Calls The Action 'Biased'

      As expected, Kangana felt her sister didn't do anything wrong and came out in support of Rangoli. Kangana shared a video reacting strongly to Rangoli's Twitter account suspension and urged the Centre to completely demolish social media platforms like Twitter and create a new platform for our nation.

      After coming across Kangana's video, Farah Khan Ali penned down an open letter to Kangana and shared it on her Twitter page. Read her entire letter below..

      farah-khan-ali

      "My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word 'Nazi' along with 'Mullahs and secular media' in her tweet.

      It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said 'f****k the history they may call us 'Nazis' who cares, life is more imp than fake image'. The word Nazis is synonymous with genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2.

      So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she 'implied genocide' by that word when she spoke of killing.

      She may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Muradabad and if that's true the man needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally non-acceptable.

      I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example.

      Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister.

      God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large." (sic)

      Read more about: farah khan ali kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X