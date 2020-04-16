Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter Account Suspension: Nothing Personal Against Her

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspension has become one hot topic of discussion on the micro-blogging site. It all happened when Rangoli's hatred speech towards a particular religion, on Twitter was called out by jewellery designer, Farah Khan Ali and the latter urged the official page of Twitter and the Mumbai Police to take action against her and her account. Soon after Farah's tweet, Rangoli's account was suspended.

In a latest interview with a leading daily, Farah opened up about Rangoli's Twitter account suspension and said that she has nothing personal against her.

She said, "I don't see people with the colour of religion, so when I see people spread venom against any community for any act done by one person of that community, I don't judge the entire community. There are equal amount of horrible Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, they all do those things but I don't hate the entire community for that. I only reported her (Rangoli's) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don't know why, maybe she has a personal thing or whatever, but it is upto her."

Farah further added, "But to brazenly state that all 'mullas', that's what she said in her tweet, need to be put in line along with liberal Muslims and shot dead and we don't give a f*** what anyone thinks, even if anyone calls us a Nazi. Do you know the Nazis had the worst genocide in history? You are calling out people to have a genocide? You've got to be sensitive in the time of Corona, what is wrong with you?"

While speaking about Rangoli, Farah said, "I don't know why someone who has been an acid victim would have so much hatred. Victims should become inspirational to others and pull them out, motivate them, not condemn and talk horrible things. After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn't make everything she says true."

