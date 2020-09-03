Farah Khan Ali Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Allegations On Mumbai Police; Reveals She Was Blocked

Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines for her very vocal opinions on Twitter. The actress recently challenged a few Bollywood stars to give a drug test and prove that they are not drug addicts. She also alleged that Mumbai police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media.

Kangana shared screenshots of Twitter users who trolled her and slammed Mumbai police commissioner for linking the same tweets. She also said, 'Mumbai Police has hit its all time low'. Kangana also reached out to PM Narendra Modi saying she is worried about her safety. The actress in response had received some backlash as Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, slammed Kangana for badmouthing Mumbai police.

Farah in a series of tweets asked Kangana that despite being a star, she does not have the right to talk badly about Mumbai police or the Commissioner. "Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn't give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people."

Farah Khan Ali Asks Kangan To Talk About More Urgent Matters In another tweet, she asked Kangana to talk about other issues that are of more importance like job losses and the COVID-19 crisis. "Or maybe please tweet about the colossal job losses that are affecting the masses in our country and how we can do something constructive to provide jobs and or stop the number of Covid skyrocketing," read Farah's tweet. Farah Khan Ali Also Shared Advice For Kangana Farah also advised Kangana that attacking every single person in Bollywood will make her lose credibility. "Attacking every single person in Bollywood everyday will make you lose your credibility because when you repeat something day in and day out you lose value. Giving you this advice even though you may not need it because you are such a big star." Farah Was Later Blocked By Kangana Ranaut On Twitter However, the tweets are now unavailable as Farah was blocked by Kangana Ranaut. Farah shared a screenshot revealing that the actress blocked her. She wrote, "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to piss her off." For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut recently took over her Kangana Ranaut Team account to share her opinion. The actress has been vocal about Sushant Singh rajput's death case and claims that Bollywood Mafia is involved in the same.

