Farah Khan On 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: SRK Used To Learn His Dance Steps In Just Five Minutes

Farah Khan Was Thrilled When She Was Offered To Choreograph The Songs In Mohabbatein

"Prior to Mohabbatein, I had done exactly one song in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane'. It had become a huge hit. Then, I did Dil To Pagal Hai for YRF. Yash ji was directing. I got to do the love song 'Dholna' and the mood song 'Bholi Si Surat'. So, I was extremely thrilled when Adi told me that I was doing the whole of Mohabbatein, which was Adi's second film after Dilwale, so it was a huge deal!" Farah Khan reminisced.

She further added, "It helped that Adi was very, very, very clear on what he wanted in every song. Every song had a screenplay. It was composed like that, with act one, act two, act three. He knew what would happen in the beginning of the song and the middle and at the end."

Farah Khan Says The Fact That Aishwarya Was A Figment Of SRK's Imagination Was A Well-Guarded Secret

Speaking about it, the choreographer revealed, "We were not supposed to know, at that point, whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh's imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories. We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs, 'Humko Humise Chura Lo', which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done."

Farah Khan Shares One Of Her Most Cherished Memories Of Mohabbatein

Talking about how the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra assisted his son Aditya on this film, Farah recalled, "I know Yashji used to be there on all the songs, assisting Adi. Very sweetly he would be holding the fog machine and kind of put the fog at exactly the time it was needed. I've never seen someone physically do it, I know that was one time I couldn't yell at the fog machine person because Yashji was doing it, and he was doing a rather good job with it. So, it's one of my cherished memories and experiences working on Mohabbatein."

Farah Khan Says She Never Saw Aditya Chopra Take A Lunch Break On The Sets

"Adi of course, as I think everyone knows, is very, very organized. He used to make me feel guilty and I used to think I'm one of the most hardworking people there. In fact, even during lunchbreak, we would all be having lunch and Adi would be walking around thinking about how the next shot is going to be. I've never seen him take a lunchbreak," Farah walked down the memory lane.

Farah Khan On How SRK Picked Up Her Choreography With Ease

The choreographer revealed, "With Shahrukh I had done tons of movies by then. So, all these kids (Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj) would do two to three months of rehearsals. And then, Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes because he never comes for rehearsals and he would just learn the steps in five minutes, and that was the amazing part of it!"

Farah Khan Says Ek Ladki Thi Anjaani Si Became Iconic Because Of Shah Rukh And Aishwarya

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farah said, "Ash being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh's chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of 'Ek Ladki Thi Anjani Si', I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it."