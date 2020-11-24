Farah Khan's Open Letter On Becoming An IVF Mother At 43: Always Remember, It's A Woman's Call

Farah Khan Addresses Her Open Letter To All Women

Farah wrote in her open letter, "As a daughter, wife and a mother, I've had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people's judgements so much, we forget that it's our life and it's our call!"

Farah Khan Says She Is A Proud Mother Of Three Because Of A Choice

She further added, "Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems "the appropriate age to conceive." Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it's nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people's mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands."

Farah Khan Lauds A TV Show Which Delves Into The Subject Of IVF

"I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement - Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?"As a film-maker when I hear such progressive premises of a television show, it makes me very proud and happy to know that women's choices are being acknowledged. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. Always remember, it's a woman's call!" the filmmaker signed off the letter.