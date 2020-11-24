Farah Khan's Open Letter On Becoming An IVF Mother At 43: Always Remember, It's A Woman's Call
Choreographer-director Farah Khan known for films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, gave birth to triplets, daughters Diva and Anya, and son Czar, via IVF at the age of 43 in 2008. Recently, Khan took to her Instagram page to pen an open letter in which she wrote that she became a mother when she wanted to and not as per the diktats of the society.
Farah captioned her post as, "Our choices make us. I became an IVF mom at 43 and I am glad I did so. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. An open letter to all the women out there, reminding them that #ItsAWomansCall Are you with me ladies?"
Farah Khan Addresses Her Open Letter To All Women
Farah wrote in her open letter, "As a daughter, wife and a mother, I've had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people's judgements so much, we forget that it's our life and it's our call!"
Farah Khan Says She Is A Proud Mother Of Three Because Of A Choice
She further added, "Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems "the appropriate age to conceive." Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it's nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people's mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands."
Farah Khan Lauds A TV Show Which Delves Into The Subject Of IVF
"I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement - Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?"As a film-maker when I hear such progressive premises of a television show, it makes me very proud and happy to know that women's choices are being acknowledged. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. Always remember, it's a woman's call!" the filmmaker signed off the letter.
Farah Khan last directed Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year in 2014.
