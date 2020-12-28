Farah Khan's Social Media Accounts Get Hacked; Filmmaker Tells Followers 'Please Be Vigilant'

After Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee and Urmila Matondkar, Farah Khan is the latest celebrity whose social media accounts have been targeted by hackers. The choreographer-director recently shared that both her Instagram and Twitter accounts, have been hacked by miscreants.

The Main Hoon Na director revealed that while she has managed to get her Instagram account restored with the help of her husband Shirish Kunder, she is still waiting for her Twitter account to get fixed. She also warned everyone to be vigilant and not click on any malicious links which can lead to other accountd getting hacked.

Farah Khan shared a statement on her Instagram page that read, "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too..."

She further wrote, "This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."

See her post.

Speaking about work, Farah Khan had last directed Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Happy New Year in 2014.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan's Open Letter On Becoming An IVF Mother At 43: Always Remember, It's A Woman's Call

ALSO READ: Farah Khan On 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: SRK Used To Learn His Dance Steps In Just Five Minutes