Farah Khan Says Directors And Producers Took Glee In Tees Maar Khan’s Failure

Farah Khan is one of the most popular choreographers in the Hindi film industry, who went on to have a successful start as a filmmaker when she directed Main Hoon Na in 2004. Farah's second film as a director, Om Shanti Om, was also a hit. However, her third film, Tees Maar Khan was panned by critics as well as audiences.

For Farah, the failure of Tees Maar Khan taught an important lesson on friendship in the film industry, as it opened her eyes to who her fake friends were.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah opened up on the film fraternity's reaction to Tees Maar Khan's failure. She said, "I don't know if people's perception ofme changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was 'Oh thank god this one didn't do well.' That's when I realised that you know it is a boys' club and they don't want a little girl, or a big girl, in it."

Talking about experience sexism first-hand when Tees Maar Khan failed, Farah said that many directors and producers who she had worked with and thought they were her friends, took glee in spreading rumours about the film.

Farah shared that the discouraging things she heard about Tees Maar Khan from other people, taught her a lesson to be kinder to others, and not speak about others' films the same way.

Although she did not confront the people who dissed her behind her back, she said that she was then able to differentiate her real friends from the rest.

Tees Maar Khan starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna.

