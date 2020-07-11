Farah Khan Shares Making Of Dil Bechara’s Title Track; ‘Glimpse Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Hard Work’

Dil Bechara's title track, which happens to be the last song that the late Sushant Singh Rajput shot, has received much love from audiences. Farah Khan, who choreographed the track, took to her Instagram handle to share a short behind the scenes clip of the song, and showed us all a glimpse of the hard work and talent of Sushant.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "#makingofDilbecharatitletrack Sometimes we can't let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput .. @castingchhabra n i thank you for the love this song is garnering.. @arrahman @disneyplushotstarvip @foxstarhindi @sonymusic # making # missusushant."

Farah and Sushant collaborated together for the first time on this track. She had earlier shared that Sushant shot the whole video in just one take, and as a reward, she had fed him home-made food.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, had revealed that Farah agreed to choreograph the song in just one phone conversation, and that she did not even charge him for it.

Dil Bechara is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars, and it will also mark the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

