Farah Khan Slams Celebs Posting Workout Videos: ‘Most Of Us Have Bigger Concerns During This Crisis'

Farah Khan recently took to social media to share a video in the 'interest of public health and safety.’ The filmmaker expressed her annoyance with Bollywood celebrities and stars posting work out videos amid a 21-day nationwide wide lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

Farah said, "It's my humble request from all the 'celebrities' and 'stars' that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis." (sic)

She went on to add, “So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe." Check out the video here:

The other actor who’s not too impressed with the growing number of workout pictures and videos is Diljit Dosanjh. The Good Newwz star posted a funny meme with his face photoshopped in it. It read, "Stop Posting Your Home Workouts."

For the unversed, many B-Town biggies such as Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandes amongst others have been sharing home workout videos for fans and followers to emulate or to get inspired to stay in the best of health under the given circumstances.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Reminds Fans To Work Out And Stay Safe As Country Goes In Lockdown

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Inspires Fans To Take On Yoga As Gyms Shutdown Due To Coronavirus